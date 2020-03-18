Coronavirus: Chinese Police Wear ‘Smart Helmets’ to Check Body Temperature

In The News Today

THE INTERNET MILITIA – During the past decades the control grid syndicate has stocked up an endless number of gadgets and weapons that can instantly be plugged into the control grid to monitor people in many, many ways.

In China, with the rollout of 5G, their social credit system and now their new ‘smart helmets’ they are starting to unveil what they have been working on all this time, in their efforts to permanently destroy the worldwide Resistance.

Remember, this kind of helmets is only the beginning. It’s just a matter of time (months?) until the devices will not only scan for body temperature but will also provide the police officer, or anyone else who has access to the device’s live stream, the social credit status – name, address, phone number, email address and social media timelines – of the persons within the devices range, which is 5 meters (for now).

Link: youtube.com/watch?v=WXULTL91Qwg

In The News Today