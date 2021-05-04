Coronavirus: FDA director won’t approve vaccine “would not feel comfortable giving to our families”





Sep 23, 2020

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director Stephen Hahn defended his organization’s actions during the novel coronavirus pandemic during his opening remarks to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Wednesday.

Hahn said the FDA would not authorize or approve any vaccine that “we would not feel comfortable giving to our families,” adding that any vaccine that is approved will have to meet rigorous expectations for safety and effectiveness.

Hahn also said all decisions regarding vaccine approval would be made by FDA officials, and that it “would not permit any pressure from anyone to change that.”