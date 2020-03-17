CORONAVIRUS HOAX: Fake Virus Pandemic Fabricated to Cover-Up Global Outbreak of 5G Syndrome

State of the Nation

Wuhan coronavirus pandemic STAGED to cover-up the public health crisis caused by the intensive 5G roll-out in Wuhan in 2019.

“China was long ago set to be the 5G showcase for the world.

Major metro areas and technology hubs like Wuhan were

selected to be official 5G Demonstration Zones. Only such a

high concentration of 5G radio-frequency transmitters and

microwave towers would permit a citywide build-out of the

Internet of Things. 2019 was the year Wuhan, the capital of

Hubei, was “expected to have 10,000 5G base stations by

the end of 2019, said Song Qizhu, head of Hubei Provincial

Communication Administration”. Then the coronavirus hit,

so the whole world was told. What really happened was that

a new variant of the coronavirus was released in Wuhan after

the 5G experimenters saw an epidemic of 5G Syndrome

explode. The 5G guinea pigs were literally dropping like flies

as soon as they flipped the 5G switch. The ERs and urgent care

clinics were overwhelmed. The 5G scientists watching the

burgeoning public health crisis immediately activated Plan B:

Blame it on a virulent flu—a bioengineered coronavirus that

produces symptoms similar to 5G Syndrome.”

— Intelligence Analyst and Former U.S. Army Officer

The New World Order globalist cabal will not allow anything to impede the military deployment of 5G worldwide.

That’s it!

~~~ END OF STORY ~~~

5G Syndrome Maps Perfectly with Coronavirus Outbreaks

There’s a LOT of hard evidence now emerging the further away we get from the original crime scene in Wuhan, China and as the coronavirus pops up around the world in 5G Hotspots that indicates this pandemic is being manufactured for multiple reasons.

As it turns out, those nations with the most advanced 5G roll-outs have the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases, both infection rates and death rates.

In those countries that have permitted IoT build-outs where the 5G power grids are the most developed, the coronavirus infection rate is taking off.

What’s really interesting is that Africa has thus far shown very few cases. As of this weekend there were only 3 medically acknowledged cases on the entire continent. Which begs the question: How do the Third World countries in Africa avoid such a contagious strain of the coronavirus given the pervasive lack of proper sanitation and necessary hygiene?

In light of how deeply involved the Chinese are with development projects all over Africa, it’s quite curious how that infection number is still so low. Perhaps it’s directly related to the absence of 5G roll-outs in the vast majority of African nations.

Before those nations suffering the greatest number of coronavirus infections to date are further investigated — China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, United States, France, Spain, Kuwait — another curious development ought to be looked at closely.

The Proof is in the Cruise Ships

The single best proof of the quite obvious 5G-Coronavirus linkage are the various cruise ships that have seen an inexplicable mushrooming of coronavirus cases, even after all the passengers were quarantined.

Many of the biggest cruise lines now advertise the fact that they have the latest and greatest 5G technologies in place. The most advanced cruise ships actually possess the best examples of what the Internet of Things (IoT) will look like in the future … if the build-outs proceed unimpeded by the very serious health concerns and safety issues.

KEY POINT: Cruise-goers, by and large, love to stay connected with the folks back home. They especially enjoy texting their many photos-by-smartphone back to family and friends. Businessmen have a need to stay in touch with the office as other passengers want to stay abreast of all the breaking news in 2020. Hence, every cruise ship will eventually become a 5G–IoT paradise if they’re not already.

What really happened on the quarantined cruise ships is that those folks were likely quite vulnerable to the flu bug for a variety of reasons. Then, when they entered the fully operational 5G space* on the ships, their immunity was profoundly weakened so that they would be susceptible any influenza strain, including the Wuhan coronavirus—COVID-19.

*The cruise lines have literally put their 5G technology on super-steroids as seen in this promotion: MedallionNet™: The Best Wi-Fi at Sea.

5G Nations

It has also been astutely observed that those nations with the most pervasive and powerful 5G networks fully functioning are those that have suffered the biggest outbreaks of the coronavirus to date. Why should anyone be surprised at this wholly predictable outcome?

The following excerpt comes from: CORONAVIRUS BOMBSHELL: This proves it should be named “5G COVID-19”

The importance of viewing the coronavirus COVID-19 as a “Telephone Disease” is that by doing so it explains some perplexing mysteries about the spread of this disease—such as why this disease has struck the Gulf nations and monarchies in the Persian Gulf region, but becomes explainable when one notices their ongoing 5G revolution—most particularly in Iran, where this country is completely blanketed to its smallest village with 4G technology coverage—but who are now putting the finishing touches on rolling out 5G technology throughout their entire nation in the coming weeks—finishing touches that included Iran activating their Chinese bought 5G technology for testing—that was immediately met by Iran having more coronavirus cases and deaths of any nation outside of China—and whose Vice President is one of seven of their top government officials now infected.

Coronavirus COVID-19 disease outbreak begins to spread in Persian Gulf nations and monarchies activating 5G technology.

Both 5G Demonstration Zones such as Wuhan, China and floating 5G cruise liners are correctly considered 5G Hotspots. These 5G Hotspots, for the uninitiated, are really KILL ZONES because many folks will die early the longer they bask in those dangerously high levels of 5G radio-frequencies and microwave radiation.

The following excerpt from a previous exposé provides critical links for every individual who lives, works and/or plays in a 5G Super-Hotspots.

Which brings us to the single most perilous aspect of the military deployment of 5G—KILL ZONES.

All the scientific evidence available in the public domain now indicates that wherever 5G infrastructure is located in the greatest concentration generating the most powerful EMFs and microwaves, those 5G Super-Hotspots will effectively function as kill zones. As follows:

5G Super-Hotspots: You better know where the “kill zones” are located!

In order to fully grasp the highly destructive and deadly potential of these rapidly emerging 5G Super-Hotspots, the following video exposé presents a scenario where the most powerful “directed energy weapons” will be located within these 5G kill zones.

5G WEAPONRY: Microwave Radiation Technology Being Deployed as Depopulation Warfare, Full Spectrum Dominance & Total Human Control (Video)

Which bring us to the primary purpose of this article—5G Syndrome.

5G Syndrome

5G Syndrome is a relatively new disease that has yet to go mainstream because of how its official recognition would immediately terminate the ongoing 5G roll-out.

Exactly what are the symptoms of 5G Syndrome?

There are many, and they manifest differently in each victim of this insidious disease.

Of course, a good number of typical flu symptoms mimic 5G Syndrome.

But what’s most important is that these two illnesses — Influenza and 5G Syndrome — will mutually sustain each other. In that way, it can be quite confusing to accurately tease out which symptoms are associated with which disease.

In other words, if you have the flu, your exposure to 5G will make it much worse. Likewise, if you have a case of full-blown 5G Syndrome, you will be much more susceptible to getting the flu, and if you do, it will be significantly worse.

Back to the primary symptoms. The best medical reference that we have at this point, since 5G Syndrome is still a relatively new medical phenomenon, is another disease known variously EMF Hypersensitivity Illness and Electrohypersensitivity (EHS).

What follows are just a few of the most common symptoms that are frequently experienced by people who know they have EHS. (Also, see the preceding diagram.)

Nausea, headaches and migraines

Ringing in the ears

Numbness in the face or other body parts

Dry eyes and sight problems

Inability to concentrate and unexplained fatigue

Depression

Tachycardia and cardiac arrhythmia

Hyperactivity and insomnia

Redness and rashes

Dryness in the throat and mouth

Swollen sinuses and symptoms rhinitis

(Source: Electrohypersensitivity: What you need to know about the allergy of the 21st century)

There are several other symptoms that are also being recognized as the direct result of intensive EMF and microwave exposures. As follows:

Headaches, migraines

Chronic exhaustion

Inner agitation

Sleeplessness, daytime sleepiness

Tinnitus

Susceptibility to infection

Nervous and connective tissue pains, for which the usual causes do not explain even the most conspicuous symptoms.

(Source: Electrohypersensitivity: What you need to know about the allergy of the 21st century)

Conclusion

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has awakened many to the reality of 5G Syndrome.

Perhaps it took all of humanity to get freaked out by a scary frankenvirus — COVID-19 — in order to wake up to this extreme and growing danger in our midst—5G technology and the slowly emerging IoT.

With this crucial understanding, at least now we know what we’re really dealing with. So, the best thing informed people can do is pass the word around: It’s really 5G and your smartphone that is causing the current pandemic, not necessarily the coronavirus or even any of the many other flu bugs circulating around the planet in 2020.

Now many folks will naturally get a bad case of one of the many types of influenzas, or even the coronavirus itself, and they will need to take that illness/disease very seriously. If they are elderly or infirm or suffer from other illnesses, they especially need to follow the best advice out there. For the sake of prevention, there is this sage advice: Here’s How Everyone Can Avoid Getting The Coronavirus.

For other alternative treatments and holistic approaches, excellent guidance such as this can be followed: Natural Protection Strategy Against Viruses, Including the Coronavirus

Lastly, it’s important to note that the 5G Syndrome angle presented here is only one of several perspectives concerning what is really an ongoing series of bioterrorist attacks being carried out in 5G-intensive zones. The perpetrators are continuing the bio-attacks wherever they must cover up an epidemic of 5G syndrome so that the worldwide military deployment of 5G is not jeopardized by disclosures about the extremely serious health dangers and safety hazards.

Do you see how they do it?!

The NWO globalists are very clever, aren’t they?

State of the Nation

March 1, 2020

Author’s Note

This “CORONAVIRUS HOAX” does not mean there is not a highly contagious bioengineered coronavirus that is being released as a bioweapon in the nations that have experienced the ongoing bioterrorists attacks. It means that these stealthy bio-attacks were meant to cover up the raging epidemics of 5G Syndrome in those specific locations. So, the coronavirus is quite real just as SARS and MERS, Bird Flu and Swine Flu were real. But, the Wuhan coronavirus was specifically bioengineered in order to create and hype a global pandemic around COVID-19. Again, the hoax aspect does not refer to a non-existent coronavirus; that frankenvirus is quite real indeed and being cunningly used as a decoy.

Editor’s Note

It’s of paramount importance to understand that the proven 5G-Coronavirus connection is just one piece of this [ONGOING] series of bioterrorist attacks and 5G assaults, their systematic cover-ups and the subsequent psyops. The 26 exposés posted in the following link flesh out the skeleton of this “staged hoax blended with reality” which ought to be understood by every resident on planet Earth: BIOENGINEERED and 5Ged CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: What Everyone Needs to Know

State of the Nation