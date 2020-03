Coronavirus hype from elsewhere

Spain To Follow Italy Into Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Cases Soar

Covid19 bypassed lockdown in Wuhan after mutating into second strain

WHAT? US Deploys 20,000 troops to Europe for Largest Exercises in 25 Years

Looks like our corporate army is going to go to Europe to help them deal with the Coronavirus (thus infecting themselves and bringing it back to the US weeks or months later and in mutated form). Wonderful….