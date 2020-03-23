CORONAVIRUS “LIVE EXERCISE”, JAN 2020

Occam’s Razor on Terror Events

“So we’re watching this very carefully in anticipation of the fact that for the first time, in Australia, laws will need to be used on a scale that will present a different experience for Australia.”

Below are a number of indicators that the alleged coronavirus pandemic is, essentially, a globally orchestrated “live exercise” in managing a pandemic (preceded in October last year by Event 201, a “ pandemic tabletop exercise “). We can infer that the alleged purpose of this exercise is really a flimsy pretext for fear-mongering instigated by the global power elite in order to exercise better control – there are about 8,500 of them and 7 billion of us. The scope of social control laid bare by this pandemic is truly scary. What social controls will be implemented and how this event will be used as a pretext for blaming looming economic problems only time will tell.

Most importantly, however, the power elite always give us the chance to opt out of the response they wish to instil in us. Whenever they hoax us, they always provide deliberate signs, for example, obvious signs of fakery, over-the-top ridiculousness, contradictions, different versions of the story, physical impossibilities, poor expression, grammar and spelling (beyond what might be termed “sloppy journalism”), smiling grievers, lack of explanation where it is expected, Masonic numbers and symbols, the actual truth (or distorted version of it), etc. They are also meticulous in never faking a single piece of evidence so well that it can be used by someone who believes their story to brandish it in defence of it. See They Tell Us Clearly for examples.

As responsible citizens it is our duty to call out the power elite when we can identify a very large number of anomalies in the story they drown us in with, additionally, not a single skerrick of evidence to support it.

Generally, we can say that there is no clear evidence of the reality of a coronavirus pandemic. We are told of deaths and infections but all we see are lots of the general population and medical staff running around in masks and other protective gear. a man lying on a hospital floor and a person, most unrealistically, falling flat on their face. There is nothing that favours “real” over “live exercise” for a coronavirus pandemic while there is much that favours “live exercise” (assuming we include deliberate anomalies as part of the MO of a “live exercise”) over “real”. I ask the reader to consider this very important question: when there are clear anomalies in a story that undermine its reality, what reason is there to believe any part of it without clear evidence?

Below argument is made under the following topics: