CORONAVIRUS “LIVE EXERCISE”, JAN 2020

Occam’s Razor on Terror Events
Most importantly, however, the power elite always give us the chance to opt out of the response they wish to instil in us. Whenever they hoax us, they always provide deliberate signs, for example, obvious signs of fakery, over-the-top ridiculousness, contradictions, different versions of the story, physical impossibilities, poor expression, grammar and spelling (beyond what might be termed “sloppy journalism”), smiling grievers, lack of explanation where it is expected, Masonic numbers and symbols, the actual truth (or distorted version of it), etc. They are also meticulous in never faking a single piece of evidence so well that it can be used by someone who believes their story to brandish it in defence of it. See They Tell Us Clearly for examples.
As responsible citizens it is our duty to call out the power elite when we can identify a very large number of anomalies in the story they drown us in with, additionally, not a single skerrick of evidence to support it.
Generally, we can say that there is no clear evidence of the reality of a coronavirus pandemic. We are told of deaths and infections but all we see are lots of the general population and medical staff running around in masks and other protective gear. a man lying on a hospital floor and a person, most unrealistically, falling flat on their face. There is nothing that favours “real” over “live exercise” for a coronavirus pandemic while there is much that favours “live exercise” (assuming we include deliberate anomalies as part of the MO of a “live exercise”) over “real”. I ask the reader to consider this very important question: when there are clear anomalies in a story that undermine its reality, what reason is there to believe any part of it without clear evidence?
Below argument is made under the following topics:
- Testing
- Numbers of cases and mortality
- Response
- Presages
- In-your-face anomalies
- Hoax within a hoax
- On a continuum
- Vaccination
- Other commentary
Below are links to evidence that the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing used cannot isolate a specific coronavirus nor can it determine the viral load and that testing is not being conducted in any case, although numbers are still being produced.
8 thoughts on “CORONAVIRUS “LIVE EXERCISE”, JAN 2020”
People, listen to this from Pompeo’s mouth. I do believe we have all been conscripted into this false flag exercise and they ain’t paying us a cent. Maybe that 2,000 bucks is pay for crisis acting.
This is an excellent article mary. Anyone, can put the pieces together from this article, it is laid out line by line.
All because of your vid post where pompous ass pompeo stated “we are in a live exercise.” That stuck in my head.
There is a lot to take in here. There is no specific test for this virus.
Every damn one of them Trump on down must be arrested.
I will be sending this to local media.
If people watch that Event 201 they’ll see straight through this live exercise.
“Every damn one of them Trump on down must be arrested.”
The stress alone they’ve put on older people as well as not allowing loved ones to visit older people in nursing homes, etc. This alone is arrestable!
…”fear-mongering instigated by the global power elite in order to exercise better control – there are about 8,500 of them and 7 billion of us.”
It’s time to stop allowing them to punk us! Look at these numbers!
Watch this crisis actor or sheer stupid woman.
actor…..I’m baffled as to why anybody would go to get tested
https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-s-coronavirus-lockdown-could-last-10-12-weeks-treasury-secretary-says
Again this seals that the FAKE virus is cover for them desperately trying to save their butts.