Coronavirus patients put on house arrest for refusing stay-at-home order

WTVO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) — Kentucky judges are ordering COVID-19 patients who are refusing to stay home to wear GPS ankle bracelets.

For defying orders from doctors, city and state leaders, they are attempting to hold them legally liable.

According to court records, one patient who tested positive for the disease, went shopping on March 21st.

The coronavirus is considered a federal “quaratinable” communicable disease.

Under Kentucky law, the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness has the authority to issue an “order of isolation,” which local law enforcement can enforce.

If the patient leaves their home or violates any of the conditions of the detention, they could be arrested or face charges.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in Kentucky.

WTVO