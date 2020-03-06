People around the world are avoiding shaking hands to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
In Wuhan, a new way to say hello has gone viral online – it’s been dubbed the “Wuhan shake”.
And it’s not the only place where people are adopting novel greetings.
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-51726440/coronavirus-the-wuhan-shake-or-the-elbow-bump
2 thoughts on “Coronavirus: The ‘Wuhan shake’ or the elbow bump?”
Seriously, this has become such a joke, it’s so childish and pathetic, especially seeing political puppets acting like this, too. If they didn’t act like puppets before, they’re certainly acting like one now. They’re paid to play the game, I guess.
Check out the Iranians doing “The Bump” (remember that old dance ?). LMAO 😆