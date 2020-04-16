Coronavirus: website launched in US to track pandemic-inspired hate speech and abuse online

SCMP

The Anti-Semitism Accountability Project (ASAP), a US-based Jewish advocacy organisation, has launched an incident reporting portal to track online hate speech and xenophobia targeting Jews, Asians and other minority communities in the US during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move comes amid reports that white supremacists have mobilised online to blame Jews for the coronavirus, and amid an escalation of verbal and physical attacks against Asian-Americans because of the pandemic.

“While this virus may be new, the despicable hatred and scapegoating it has unleashed is age-old,” said Ronald Lauder, the cosmetics billionaire and president of the World Jewish Congress, who founded ASAP in December.