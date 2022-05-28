Kicking off #WEF22 in #Davos. With a devastating global hunger crisis at our doorstep, it is all hands on deck to pull millions back from the brink of famine. We need EVERYONE's help to save lives today: from world leaders to the private sector and billionaires!! pic.twitter.com/oAH1LApFSX

— David Beasley (@WFPChief) May 23, 2022