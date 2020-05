Corrupt, Power Mad Ector County Sheriff Declares War on the Constitution





May 5, 2020

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has become an enemy to freedom and a tyrant to the Constitution. During a peaceful rally in support of a business opening in “violation” of the governor’s dictates, Griffis decided that he would take an opportunity to call out his fatass deputies in a show of military force. Unable to qualify for military service due to his rotund stature, the sheriff’s department instead decided to declare war on Texans.