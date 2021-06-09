CORRUPTION: Covid-19 mRNA vaccines instruct your cells to CLOG YOUR BLOOD with protein prions that inflame the heart while suffocating the brain

Natural News – by S.D Wells

Adverse events and side effects from Covid vaccines include heart inflammation, blood clots, vision changes (blindness), abnormal or total loss of ability to smell and taste, confusion, balance issues, passing out, severe headache and dysphasia. Coincidentally, these are all symptoms of a transient ischemic attack (mini-stroke or ‘TIA’) that occurs when blood flow to specific parts of the brain gets obstructed.

The health detriment from Covid vaccines is nearly identical to stroke symptoms, and the results can include permanent disabilities, including death (yes, death is a permanent disability). One in every three people who experience a mini-stroke will experience a full-blown stroke later on, and the proteins and prions that are created in the body from the mRNA Covid jabs have caused a tsunami of TIA’s all over the world.

Many victims of Covid inoculations are suffering dysphasia, like China Joe Biden, where you find yourself temporarily unable to speak, then having trouble saying words and understanding other’s verbiage. That’s because TIA’s are caused by blood clots occurring in the dominant brain hemisphere.

When blood vessels get clogged, the heart must work much harder than normal to pump blood through the body and try to get past the clots (mRNA-created protein and prions clinging to walls of blood vessels). The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has already been linked to heart inflammation, per health authorities and scientists doing research in Israel. In less than six days after their 2nd dose of the deadly vaccination, 275 cases of myocarditis (inflamed heart) have already been documented. There are also documented cases in the United States of blood clots forming in the lungs after Covid inoculations. Go figure.

Israel and USA now targeting teens and preteens 12 – 15 years old with heart-inflaming injections

If a medicine or vaccine is proving to create deadly side effects, why not push it on teens and children who aren’t even threatened by the virus it addresses? The medical industrial complex in Israel functions much like that of the United States, where only chemical, lab-made concoctions with horrific side effects can be legally considered medical treatment. The sicker the citizens, the more money government officials make through investments in chronic sick care. That’s the business model and has been for a century.

All of the 275 cases of myocarditis were identified immediately following the scamdemic Covid vaccine drive that began in December of 2020. Most of the cases were identified within one month post inoculation, and these were young men between ages of 16 and 19, and nearly all of the men ended up hospitalized. This is NOT a coincidence folks.

Pfizer is blaming Covid-19, of course, because viruses can cause myocarditis, but isn’t the whole goal (so they claim) of inoculations to prevent catching the virus?

The blame game is the number one cover story for the vaccine industrial complex, when things go south fast. You have to be anti-science to believe that vaccines are “safe and effective” because there is NO science proving that. The science proves just the opposite, that vaccines are much more of a risk than any kind of benefit. The Covid vaccine manufacturers are already admitting the vaccines only provide six months of immunity, if that, and come with high risk of blood clots and inflamed heart. Still, there will be more blood-clotting booster shots required and jabs for “new variants.” Beware.

Sure doesn’t sound safe and effective at all, unless death by blood clot is the “effective” part of the goal of these dirty jabs.

Have a careful listen to the most IMPORTANT whistleblower possibly ever. Introducing virus researcher and Covid-19 vaccine expert virologist, Dr. Byram Bridle, who may just be responsible for saving millions (or even billions) of lives by telling the truth about VAX-CLOT disorder – blood clotting caused directly by mRNA inoculations.

