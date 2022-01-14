Cost for Afghan Refugees at Bases Reaches $688 Million, Pentagon Says

Military.com – by Travis Tritten

The military’s total cost for housing tens of thousands of Afghan refugees at U.S. bases has already topped $688 million, according to the Defense Department.

The most recent figure accounts for refugee villages set up at eight bases from August through mid-December, the department told Military.com on Wednesday. The cost is certain to rise as about 19,500 Afghans remain on installations awaiting permanent resettlement.

More than 76,000 refugees arrived in the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome when Kabul fell to the Taliban and the military ended its 20-year campaign in war-torn Afghanistan. Many of the refugees worked with U.S. forces, and the U.S. military undertook one of the largest airlifts in history to bring them to safety.

Read the rest here: https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/01/13/cost-afghan-refugees-bases-reaches-688-million-pentagon-says.html