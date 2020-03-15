Posted: March 15, 2020 Categories: Videos Cough 19 ~ CEO Rats Fleeeing Their Ships En Masse <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IgOyHe7Xeeo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> aplanetruth 4u Mar 14, 2020 https://www.businessinsider.com/bigge… Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Fcough-19-ceo-rats-fleeeing-their-ships-en-masse%2F263753&title=Cough%2019%20~%20CEO%20Rats%20Fleeeing%20Their%20Ships%20En%20Masse" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Cough 19 ~ CEO Rats Fleeeing Their Ships En Masse”
Of course it’s real, it’s the real flu! This is what happens when propaganda takes hold!
Jesus H Christ!!! Unbelievable!!!!!
It could simply be a pretty effective way to get people to surrender DNA samples of themselves…
nolan
You don’t think there are deaths in Italy and Iran like they are showing? Just wondering if you consider any of the ‘news’ to have truth or all propaganda? I am not sure 100’s die a night with ‘normal’ flu. But, if you are right and this is a huge deception, they have definitely learned they can manipulate the entire world.
They know something we dont because they are part of the club . Greedy CEO,S dont step down at the same time for no reason.