Couple Who Filmed Trampled Lady In Ottowa Give Update

Jeremiah Jost and his wife Christina were live-streaming on Friday February 18, 2022 in Ottawa, he was filming as Candy Soro was pleading with police for “Peace, Love and Happiness!” That is when the cops with horses came and nearly trampled her to death. Their horror of capturing that scene and admonishing police will live in infamy. Here the couple gave an update on 2/21/22.

Candy Sero (trampled lady’s) twitter is here:

