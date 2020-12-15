Court-Ordered Audit: Dominion Voting Machines Were DESIGNED For FRAUD

SHTF Plan – by Mac Slavo

The American public has largely already lost all sense of the illusion of choice in the aftermath of this fraudulent and phony election. It is not getting any better either. A court-ordered audit of voting machines in Michigan has determined that the Dominion machines were specifically designed for fraud.

The court-ordered forensic audit, carried out by Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), found that Dominion systems in Antrim County, Michigan recorded a shocking 68 percent error rate while tabulating votes. The report noted that the faulty software far exceeds the “allowable election error rate” of 0.0008 percent set by the Federal Election Commission, according to RT.

Shockingly, the auditors claimed that the widespread errors were a feature, not a bug, stating that the voting system “intentionally” generates a high number of ballot errors which can then be used to manipulate the vote tally. “We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

The preliminary report also found that there were attempts to “tamper with evidence.” The analysis revealed that on November 21, an “unauthorized user unsuccessfully attempted to zero out election results,” the auditors said. The report also found that all security logs from Election Day, and the days prior to and after November 3, had mysteriously vanished.

State officials (the ruling class) viewed the audit differently. In a statement, Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson slammed the report as “another in a long stream of misguided, vague and dubious assertions designed to erode public confidence in the November presidential election.” The officials also described ASOG, which has participated in other lawsuits challenging the election results, as “partisan,” and said the group lacks the expertise to audit the voting software, reported RT.

The mainstream media and social media giants are still trying to use censorship and “fact-checkers” to propagate the public into somehow believing that Joe Biden won this election fairly.

This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen. Thank you for the genius, bravery, and patriotism of the Judge. Should get a medal! https://t.co/4WwiA83Prg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

The Electoral College formally designated Biden the winner of the 2020 selection race on Monday, but Trump has not yet conceded and continues to make the case that the election was rife with fraud. There are still ongoing investigations as well.

SHTF Plan