Court Orders Minneapolis Police Department to Make Immediate Changes

KARE 11

[St. Paul, MN] Hennepin County Court today approved the proposed court order filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) that requires the Minneapolis Police Department to implement initial structural changes, as part of MDHR’s ongoing civil rights investigation. The court has the power to enforce these preliminary measures and failure to comply with the order could lead to penalties.

“Today’s court order will create immediate change for communities of color and Indigenous communities who have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing,” said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero.

Under the court order entered by Hennepin County District Court Judge Karen Janisch, the City of Minneapolis must implement the following measures:

Ban the use of all neck restraints and choke holds.

Any police officer, regardless of tenure or rank, must report while still on scene if they observe another police officer use any unauthorized use of force, including any choke hold or neck restraint.

Any police officer, regardless of tenure or rank, must intervene by verbal and physical means if they observe another police officer use any unauthorized use of force, including any choke hold or neck restraint.

Only the Police Chief or the Chief’s designee at the rank of Deputy Chief may approve the use of crowd control weapons, including chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, batons, and marking rounds, during protests and demonstrations.

The Police Chief must make timely and transparent discipline decisions for police officers as outlined in the order.

Civilian body worn camera footage analysts and investigators in the City’s Office of Police Conduct Review have the authority to proactively audit body worn camera footage and file or amend complaints on behalf of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department.

The court order also requires the Minneapolis Police Department to fully comply with the ongoing civil rights investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Any Minnesotan who witnesses or experiences violations of the terms in the order should contact the Minnesota Department of Human Rights by calling 651-539-1100 or 1-800-657-3704.

Court File No. 27-CV-20-8182: Stipulation and Order signed by Judge Janisch

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/george-floyd/court-orders-minneapolis-police-department-to-implement-immediate-changes/89-c2845cb2-d016-470c-a4cb-a57825c63adb