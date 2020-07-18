Court outraged county sold $24,000 home for $8.41 tax bill, kept all the money

WND

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday ruled against a home equity scheme operated by local governments that seized property, sold it for past-due taxes and kept the proceeds.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, which has been fighting the tactic across the country, called it a “momentous victory for homeowners and their property rights.”

Until now, the foundation explained, counties could seize property from those who fall behind on their taxes then sell the property for amounts much larger than the initial debt and pocket the proceeds.

One victim was Uri Rafaeli, whose tax debt was a mere $8.41.

