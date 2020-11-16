Court ruling throws Pennsylvania smart-meter plan into turmoil

State Commonwealth Court last month determined that the 12-year-old law requiring utilities to “furnish” smart meter technology by 2023 contained nothing to require “every customer to endure involuntary exposure” to radio emissions. The court’s opinion, written by Judge Ellen Ceisler, instead interpreted the law to support customer choice in the use of the smart-meter technology.

Read the rest here: https://www.inquirer.com/business/peco-puc-pennsylvania-commonwealth-court-smart-meter-decision-20201111.html