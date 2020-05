WATCH MY UPDATED VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1nV4…

UPDATE 4/14/2020: We now know that people can have COVID-19 without any symptoms. And many cities are recommending face masks when leaving the house. Dr Christy will tell us the latest on this Corona Virus including: Who should be tested, An easy way to know if you don’t have it, precautions, and the progression of the virus if you do contract it so you’ll know what to expect.