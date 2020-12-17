COVID-19 Is NOT A Coronavirus! The Best Treatment Plans Prove It.

State of the Nation

The perpetrators of THE GREAT SCAMDEMIC called COVID-19 a coronavirus (specifically a novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2) in order to deliberately mislead the international medical and scientific research communities so that it would be treated ineffectively with more profitable protocols thereby warranting a mandatory Covid vaccine and proof of an immunity certificate.

“As an Integrative Health Consultant and Coronavirus Coach, I saw early on that COVID-19 was not a coronavirus. My first Covid patient began presenting classic Covid symptoms during the first week of December of 2019. Because of how resistant it was to practically every treatment we prescribed, we knew it was a NOT just a coronavirus. With each subsequent bout, the symptom set either increased in intensity and number, or morphed into a seemingly different disease process. That’s when we knew we were really dealing with a highly sophisticated bioweapon much like the bioengineered Lyme Disease (LD) that was released from Plum Island circa 1975. That’s when we also knew that, what we purposefully named “Covid Syndrome”, was not really caused by a coronavirus (if a coronavirus is even present at all).

Our original assessment was that the advanced COVID-19 bioweapon was quite likely packaged as a group of pathogenic micro-organisms. The primary infection agent was clearly a parasite, which is why both Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin are so effective when taken either as treatments for the manifesting Covid Syndrome or preventively as a prophylactic. Everyone knows that HCQ is a silver bullet for successfully treating malaria, a mosquito-borne parasitical infection. Likewise, Ivermectin is an FDA-approved broad spectrum anti-parasitic drug that’s routinely used to treat infections caused by roundworms, threadworms, and other parasites. Both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are potent anti-parasitical agents which point directly to COVID-19’s primary pathogenic micro-organism being a parasite.

However, from our clinical observations for over a year, the Covid Syndrome has also proved to be a full-blown multi-infection syndrome which, at times, demonstrates bacterial, fungal and viral symptoms as well. Some patients even exhibit the symptoms of mycoplasmal infections similar to those U.S. military service members who contracted Gulf War Syndrome (GWS) after receiving a cocktail of highly toxic and microbial-containing vaccines. The bottom line here is that COVID-19 is quite similar to other multi-infection syndromes such as GWS and LS especially in the way that they were both bioengineered to mutate in vivo. That’s why every case of Covid has its own unique symptom set.

Because we consult Covid cases in all 24 time zones, it has also become clear that distinctly different variations of the COVID-19 bioweapon have been released in those major cities that have experienced the greatest coronavirus cluster explosions worldwide. In other words, the COVID-19 bioweapon launched in Wuhan is considerably different than the one released in Milan, Tehran, New York City, Seattle area and/or Guayaquil, Ecuador. In this fashion, the bioterrorists have been able to launch biological attacks using various versions of COVID-19 that forever elude a truly correct diagnosis and, therefore, an effective treatment plan that produces a permanent cure is always out of reach.”

— Integrative Health Consultant and Coronavirus Coach

The preceding COVIDgate exposé is as radioactive as it gets.

Each and every word has since been proven to be the raw truth as evidenced by several major Covid developments throughout the medical arena and scientific research community.

It’s now apparent why Dr. Kary Mullis, Ph.D. Biochemistry, was assassinated in August of 2019, just before the initial launch of the COVID-19 bioweapon in Wuhan, China.

As soon as the perpetrators of OPERATION COVID-19 decided to use the highly flawed PCR test to diagnose the mislabeled novel coronavirus –SARS-CoV-2 — they knew they had to quickly eliminate the world’s greatest antagonist to using the PCR test in this defective manner—it’s brilliant creator, Kary Mullis. And so they did … on August 7, 2019 just a couple of months before the Covid bio-attack in Wuhan was conducted from the 18th through the 27th of October of 2019.

“COVID-19 is NOT a Coronavirus!”

Despite the preceding heading and headline above, there is a possibility that SARS-CoV-2 plays a small part in the disease process known as Covid Syndrome. To what extent that is the case is still unknown however. To date, there has not been a single case whereby the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has been isolated in a symptomatic COVID-19 patient, which was then scientifically proven to be the originating cause. This irrefutable fact alone is quite telling.

Because so much mainstream media hype has been intentionally directed at the much-feared coronavirus due to the original global psyop that featured SARS-CoV-1 during the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak in Asia, it’s now evident that the coronavirus red herring was a years-in-the-making New World Order project

What’s the crucial point?

The primary infection agent in all COVID-19 patients is a parasite, not a coronavirus.

Let’s face it: there’s a HUGE difference between a parasite and a virus. And the bioengineers knew that; which is why and how they meticulously designed the Covid bioweapon as an extremely dangerous stealth bioweapon.

Which is also why the Covid op perpetrators have done everything in their power to ban the use of Hydroxychloroquine since it was first touted by many experienced and knowledgable physicians who utilized it with tremendous success, especially when prescribed in tandem with Zinc and Azithromycin. That particular protocol, if used universally, would have ended this manufactured pandemic in a New York minute. Instead, the health authorities have relentlessly badmouthed HCQ at every opportunity, just as they have tried to do with Ivermectin another powerful anti-parasitical drug. See: COVIDgate: It’s obviously a parasite, not a coronavirus.

The upshot of this analysis is that the Coviteers have deceived the whole world with a high degree of cold calculation and unparalleled treachery. This premeditated scheme has a well-defined end goal: to impose an exceedingly dangerous mandatory vaccine on all of humanity which could only be successful if two prongs of the NWO multi-pronged strategy were systematically put to action.

First, the RONAruse perps had to employ a cogent deception about the cause of COVID-19. Falsely labelling it a ‘Coronavirus’ at the very outset, and in the absence of any scientific testing whatsoever, was a dead giveaway of the Covid deceit.

Secondly, the RONAruse perps had to continually recommend protocols that would not work or, if they did, would be effective on a temporary basis, or sporadically efficacious, or only produced marginal results.

Conclusion

Anyone who doubts this critical analysis ought to closely watch the following video presentation by Dr. Lawrence Palevsky: Covid-19 Gain in Function “parasite infection” (Video)

Even Dr. Fauci has talked about the fact that illegal work on biological weapons can no longer be conducted in the United States. Which is why they farmed out the top-secret Covid “gain of function” project to a high-security, bio-lab located at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That necessary “gain of function” technology was apparently used to add a parasite into the Covid microbial mix…among other debilitating and evasive pathogens.

Now the question remains: Specifically, what other pathogenic micro-organisms have been bioengineered into COVID-19? And, are new infection agents being added with each generation of the Covid bioweapon? Also, are there bioengineered pathogens being inserted to target certain bloodlines, or races, or nations, or geographic locations, etc.?

It does appear that each successive flu season, henceforth, will be used to keep the so-called Coronavirus pandemic on the radar screen for the rest of our lives. For only in this way can this Plandemic be used to foist THE GREAT RESET on the entire planetary civilization with relatively little popular dissent.

Such a nefarious plan to implement a never-ending global pandemic has also facilitated the surreptitious administration of the long-anticipated FunVax injection. And it doesn’t get any worse than FUNVAX: Globalist Plot to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine Exposes Shocking Satanic Conspiracy.

Lastly, it’s vital for folks to understand that the THE GREAT SCAMDEMIC OF 2020 IS COLLAPSING… … … faster than the Twin Tower on 9/11. That’s because very courageous heroes like Kary Mullis conducted truth-telling interviews like this one: PCR Test Creator Reveals Raw Truth About Its Testing Deficiency and Dr. Fauci’s Corruption at NIAID (Video)

TheTruth Movement also needs to fully support the brave souls who produced the indispensable Covid videos at this link: 3 CRITICAL COVID VIDEOS. You know the deal: “When in doubt, send them out” … far and wide … so that patriots everywhere are exposed to this life-saving information. Thank you for doing your part!

State of the Nation

December 11, 2020

State of the Nation