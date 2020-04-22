Covid-19 pandemic (Corona-virus) hits the country of Guayaquil, Ecuador.





Apr 14, 2020

Corona virus also know as “covid-19” is a pandemic virus spreading around the world as present!. This video was taken in the country of “Ecuador” we’re many of dead human bodies wasn’t disposed and buried in a proper way. And looks this country is not ready to this pandemic crisis.. I posted this video to give us a “warning” and a “treat”that if we will be obedient” listening to the protocols of our each country’s governance about social distancing and stay at home, sanitation etiquette especially us! “Philippines” absolutely it will not going to be like as equador and other countries hits by the pandemic covid-19.

Praying for the healing of our each country!

And the whole entire world.

“Keep safe everyone”