COVID-19 Scamdemic Lockdowns Greatest Wealth Transfer In Human History – Anmol Ambani

Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of industrialist Anil Ambani, has lashed out against lockdowns being imposed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, saying such restrictions do not concern health but control and that they destroy the very backbone of the society and economy. He called the pandemic known correctly as Scamdemic and stated that the lockdowns are actually greatest wealth transfer in human history. He said it’s a coordinated, thought out set of policies designed to enable a new world order to be brought in. The perfect opportunity to usher in the fourth industrial revolution.

The 29-year-old former executive director of Reliance Capital Ltd in a series of tweets lambasted lockdown rules hurting small businesses and daily wage earners.

What does essential even mean? EACH INDIVIDUALS WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM. #scamdemic — Anmol A Ambani (@anmol_ambani) April 5, 2021

In a lengthy series of tweets he stated:

The lockdowns are key in continuing and enabling greatest wealth transfer in human history.

The mistake is that the people think is simply inefficient governance. It’s not. It’s a coordinated, thought out set of policies designed to enable a new world order to be brought in. The perfect opportunity to usher in the fourth industrial revolution.

