COVID-19: The Hegelian Dialectic is the Supreme and Only Rule on the World’s Geopolitical Chess Board

OP-V

We will try to make this as brief and easy as possible. We know that many, many people will hate this report. They will do anything within their power to trash it and make it disappear from the internet. Regardless, the truth must be revealed because the world will be a better place because of it.

The “Novel” Coronavirus (nCoV-2019/SARS-CoV-2)

It is claimed that SARS-CoV-2 is “novel”, that it is a new coronavirus that has never been seen or isolated before fall 2019.

That is a lie, a lie that has been exposed already by several researchers and scientists.

In 2012-2013, the original SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected in Mojiang, China (Monali C. Rahalkar, Rahul A. Bahulikar, Zheng-li Shi). “RaTG13” or “BtCoV/4991“, as the virus had been registered then, caused pneumonia-like symptoms in six mine workers, of which 3 allegedly died due to the virus infection.

“In 2012, in a Mojiang mineshaft, six mine workers suffered from atypical pneumonia and three of them died. These workers were engaged in the work of clearing debris from a mine shaft which had a lot of bats and bat faeces. A detailed health investigation indicated that the miners suffered from atypical pneumonia mostly of the viral origin. Therefore, in the light of the present Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2, the fact that its phylogenetic neighbour RaTG13 originated from bat faeces collected from a mine shaft, which was also the origin of pneumonia-like disease in miners in 2012, should be noted.” – Monali C. Rahalkar, Rahul A. Bahulikar



During the period 2013-2019 the virus, RaTG13-BtCoV/4991-SARS-CoV-2, is studied in Chinese laboratories, including the Wuhan laboratory.

Through EcoHealth Alliance the Wuhan lab received grants also from the US government. The exact amounts of these grants and other US funding are still being investigated. Since August 2020, EcoHealth Alliance receives funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation “to support India’s Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying for establishment of National One Health Platform.”

One Health Platform is an international platform and describes itself as “a scientific reference center and a network of One Health stakeholders. We are an independent, international not-for-profit organization that fosters science for the greater good.” One Health Platform receives funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since at least 2018. EcoHealth Alliance is a “coalition” partner of One Health Platform. There are no loose ends here. They all know each other and they work together, according to information that is provided on these organizations their own websites.

Event 201

On October 18, 2019 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum organized Event 201, a “high-level pandemic exercise” that “illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”

As this pandemic simulation is being organized and executed, the first cases of what is now called COVID-19 appear in China (and possible around the world already):

“Work published in March by Andrew Rambaut of Edinburgh University, analyzing the genomic sequences, calculates that the most recent common ancestor of the viruses now in circulation infected someone in late November or early December, though with a “confidence range” stretching back into October.” – Matt Ridley



So, it is not a crazy and baseless ‘conspiracy theory’ that the current SARS-CoV-2 virus was already going around in October of 2019. This possibility is very, very real.

The reason why the above is crucial information is because Bill Gates lied to the BBC and the whole world on April 12, 2020 in an interview titled “Bill Gates: Few countries will get ‘A-grade’ for coronavirus response“.

Gates stated in the BBC interview that no exercises or simulations were ever held to train for global pandemics, even though his foundation was a co-host of Event 201 in October 2019 – and even though the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security had in previous years already organized similar exercises and simulations, including Clade X, Atlantic Storm and Dark Winter.

Were the October 2019 SARS-CoV-2 infections part of a plan whereby a simulation or ‘drill’ would go live in order to advance a seemingly unrelated agenda, such as the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”? Why was Gates lying? What truth is Gates hiding from the world?

Mike Pompeo, March 20, 2020: “This matter is going forward — we are in a live exercise here to get this right.”

This would certainly not be the first time. On September 11, 2001 military exercises mysteriously went live when the Twin Towers were attacked. On July the 7th of 2005 a mock bombing suddenly went live in London. On March 11, 2011 a nuclear disaster drill went live when Fukushima’s nuclear power plants were attacked.

That’s simply too many times already to still call these mere coincidences. We are not buying that excuse anymore!

“China Did it…”

We are given two stories by the press. The Chinese government is responsible for the outbreak and the US government is responsible for the outbreak. The Wuhan wet market story has already been abandoned by almost everyone. And rightfully so, so it seems.

Being given two options is the core principle of the Hegelian dialectic. You give a population two sides, one to fight for and one to fight against. Regardless where you’re from. Regardless who you are. Pick a side and take off your thinking cap. Here, wear a face mask instead. Wear a muzzle.

In reality, though, there are many more options. What if these two governments are conspiring? What if the US CDC and the Chinese CDC are conspiring?

The Endgame

But what if there’s still another option, a more plausible one?

In fact, research has uncovered this other option and almost guarantees us that this is what we must be focusing on. It’s the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda that is being imposed on the world, since March 11, 2020 when the World Economic Forum launched its COVID-19 Action Platform – a steppingstone towards the “Great Reset”.

Everything that you have been seeing in the news, on TV, in newspapers and on the internet – coming from the mainstream media and numerous ‘alternative media’ outlets – has been designed to push society towards the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset.

The Great Reset agenda is the plan for a 4th industrial revolution society where middle class businesses no longer exist and where almost everyone is forced to depend on government handouts. A society where everyone and everything is constantly being tracked and spied upon by mega corporations that write the new constitutions for the new lands of the new world. The so-called “new world order behind closed doors“.

Right now, people all over the world are being manipulated into hating or supporting China or America. As if there are no other interests that we should be defending and fighting for. Such as our personal freedom, our rights and our sanity.

We now have Stephen Bannon, an American, who is trying to create a new Chinese state together with Guo Wengui (aka Miles Guo, aka Guo Haoyun, aka Miles Kwok), a Chinese billionaire who also owns the psyop website G News and who is a member of Mar-a-Lago. Together they’ve launched a campaign through which they want to establish the “New Federal State of China“, using a flag that seems very similar to the communist flag of the EU. Is this just the old communism in a new packaging? Or is it the rise of Amitai Etzioni’s communitarian movement? A neo-revisionist zionist cult for the world population to be sucked into.

Everything points in that direction. Indeed, we are witnessing the rise of the communitarian movement that Benjamin Netanyahu’s crime syndicate is trying to sell to the entire world. It was his plan all along to make Israel the center stage of the world, both for geopolitics and the world economy that is swiftly becoming digitized through the 5G spy grid that is being built at this very moment.

Benjamin Netanyahu Wants to Control the Internet “Jungle”

“… I wouldn’t try to do this in inclusive ways… A new UN of the internet, it’s not gonna work … because some unprincipled elements would be in that room and they would distort this effort. I think you need a coalition of the willing … In this I think Israel is unquestionably a leading power.” – Benjamin Netanyahu, January 2014

Currently, in the U.S. the population is being conditioned for a civil war, there’s no question about that. Riots are building up, both in size and severity. As if the country is being pushed towards a real-world ‘Purge’. It certainly starts to look A LOT like it. We may be merely a decade away from an actual Purge. At that time most of the world economy and the current geopolitical chess board will be sucked into a black hole. POOF! While only a very few folks will have any idea what has actually happened.

As it always goes, the opposition in the U.S. too is being co-opted, in an effort to eventually neutralize all opposition worldwide. That’s why the Qanon theme is currently going mainstream, that’s why you see their banners at every anti-lockdown protest in the U.S., in Germany, in the U.K. and on and on.

Mainstream media only makes something mainstream when it serves a certain group’s agenda. Why else would the truth about 9/11 and the Fukushima attacks still be secret? Why not broadcast those truths???

Because it’s all a deception, a con game. Smoke and mirrors. We’re in the middle of the biggest scam ever contrived on this planet and most people are cheering it on. Most are hiding behind their face masks that are being used to initiate them into the new cult of death. Most are applauding all of this, as they are being enslaved and oppressed like no civilization ever before.

That we are witnessing the ultimate subversion of the U.S. opposition and its international network was confirmed through an Infowars interview with Steve Pieczenik, on August 21, 2020.

Those are Pieczenik’s own words, the U.S. constitution is outdated he says. It’s time to get rid of it, he claims. How many American patriots will accept this reality without putting up a deadly fight? The riots of today are just the beginning. There’s more to come if we don’t stop this death cult.

A new America and a new world are coming, according to Pieczenik. If the U.S. falls, NATO and the UN fall too. So would Europe and likely South-East Asia. We can’t let these maniacs do this to the world because the result would be something beyond the tyranny that we have to deal with today during the lingering and illegal ‘lockdowns’.

No loose ends here too because Pieczenik and Alex Jones have been buddies for 20+ years. Jones gave Pieczenik a platform from where he could inject the subversive poison straight into the heart of the so-called truther resistance.

All the puzzle pieces now fall in their place and we have the greater picture. We see the actual plan that is being executed and we didn’t even have to mention “the vaccine”, which is just another propaganda tool to keep everyone believing that we should fear “the virus”. It’s all a distraction because the coronavirus that they found in 2012-2013 has been reduced to a mere flu virus. The death ratio is worldwide exactly the same as during any other flu season, which also causes hundreds of thousands of deaths every year – of which 90% are elderly people or younger, all with underlying conditions.

It’s correct to call this cult a death cult because more people have already died from causes that are not directly related to SARS-CoV-2 than that there are COVID-19 deaths. How many millions of elderly people have died from loneliness? How many millions of people have died because they did not receive the proper care that they needed because the system was shut down? From suicides?

Governments, the UN and the World Economic Forum have killed more people with their ‘cure’ (genocide, democide?) than SARS-CoV-2 could ever achieve all by itself. Even if we did nothing, if we did not destroy all our economies, if we did not destroy the hundreds of millions of livelihoods, if we did not destroy hundreds of millions of middle class businesses.

The truth is right there. Do something with it, while you still can.

See videos here: https://op-v.org/2020/09/13/covid-19-the-hegelian-dialectic-is-the-supreme-and-only-rule-on-the-worlds-geopolitical-chess-board/