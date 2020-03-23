COVID-19 Update #4: Cuomo Orders PAUSE Effective 8pm

Ben Kallos

Yesterday, the city saw more than 4,500 new cases for a total of 8,115 testing positive for coronavirus in New York City and 11,600 in New York State.

Starting TONIGHT, Sunday, March 22nd at 8 p.m. all non-essential businesses must close their front doors. This does not include groceries, healthcare, non-profits delivering vital human services, and a list of other essential business listed below.

We are actively working with members of the community just like you to expand testing, treatment capacity, and to get vital supplies.

Selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): With a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) including gloves, masks, and gowns, we are asking anyone to sell any products not in use. Anyone interested in selling to the state should email covid19supplies@exec.ny.gov with copy to Coronavirus@BenKallos.com.

Making PPE: We are encouraging any company with proper equipment or personnel to begin the manufacture of PPE products. If you are interested in receiving state funding to manufacture PPE products, please email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov with copy to Coronavirus@BenKallos.com.

More Beds: The Governor is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to convert the Javits Center into a temporary hospital. This will add to 350 beds we are hoping to open at Coler Hospital on Roosevelt Island in my district. If you have space with existing capacity or commercial space that can be converted, please email Coronavirus@BenKallos.com.

New York State on Pause: Late on Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the “New York State on PAUSE” Executive Order effective TONIGHT, Sunday, March 22nd at 8 p.m. The Executive Order will be in effect through April 19, 2020 though it may be modified as necessary including being extended.

The Governor’s 10-point NYS on PAUSE plan is as follows:

Effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed; Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time; Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced; When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others; Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet; Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people; Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders; Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health; Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations; and Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.

“Matilda’s Law” includes the following rules for vulnerable populations (including anybody 70 and older or with a compromised immune system):

Remain indoors;

Can go outside for solitary exercise;

Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature and seeing if person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms;

Do not visit households with multiple people;

Wear a mask when in the company of others;

To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask;

Always stay at least six feet away from individuals; and

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary.

ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

The Governor has provided additional guidance detailing essential businesses or entities. For purposes of Executive Order 202.6, “Essential Business,” means:

1. Essential Health Care Operations, including:

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health facilities

emergency veterinary and livestock services

elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides for the elderly

doctor and emergency dental

nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers

2. Essential Infrastructure, Including:

utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission

public water and wastewater

telecommunications and data centers

airports/airlines

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages

hotels, and places of accommodation

3. Essential Manufacturing, Including:

food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages

chemicals

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

sanitary products

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

agriculture/farms

household paper products

4. Essential Retail, Including:

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware and building material stores

5. Essential Services, Including:

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

auto repair

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

animal shelters

6. News Media

7. Financial Institutions, Including:

banks

insurance

payroll

accounting

services related to financial markets

8. Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including:

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

food banks

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

9. Construction, Including:

skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers

other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes

10. Defense

defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

11. Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses, Including:

law enforcement

fire prevention and response

building code enforcement

security

emergency management and response

building cleaners or janitors

general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

automotive repair

disinfection

12. Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services:

logistics

technology support for online services

child care programs and services

government owned or leased buildings

essential government services

Single Employees: Any business that only has a single occupant/employee (i.e. gas station) has been deemed exempt and need not submit a request to be designated as an essential business.

https://benkallos.com/newsletter/covid-19-update-4-cuomo-orders-pause-effective-8pm-tonight