COVID-19 Vaccine Bombshell: FDA Documents Reveal DEATH + 21 Serious Conditions As Possible Adverse Outcomes

Green Med Info – by GMI Reporter

Public discussion and documents reveal that the FDA knows that rushed-to-market COVID-19 vaccines may cause a wide range of life-threatening side effects, including death.

Unless the public is made aware of their real effects, and is given a choice, their widespread coercive promotion as “safe and effective” and “necessary” violates the medical ethical principle of informed consent.



Act now via Stand for Health Freedom to stand up for your rights!

A US Food & Drug Administration advisory committee meeting titled, “Vaccines and Related Biological Products,” presented online on October 22, 2020, included a 27 slide powerpoint presentation by Steve Anderson, PhD, MPP Director, Office of Biostatistics & Epidemiology, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Slide 16 of his presentation included a “DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes” associated with the imminent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines subject to FDA safety surveillance, showing that death, as well as 21 other conditions (most which are life-threatening), are listed as possible adverse outcomes of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In the video below, Steve Anderson discusses the presentation, which we have fast-forwarded to slide 16:

View the full powerpoint presentation from the FDA website here.

The implications of this presentation are highly concerning. FDA staff are clearly aware of the possibly lethal side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines and are preparing in advance to be on the look out for such adverse outcomes through “post-marketing survellience.” This approach violates the precautionary principle, which requires that a medical intervention be proven safe before being released onto the market. If it is known that the product may cause harm, and especially death, in advance, and still released without the public being fully informed of these risks, this constitutes an egregious violation of the medical ethical principles established through the Nuremberg code in order to prevent human rights violations.

TWO IMMEDIATE CALLS TO ACTION

1) The time is NOW to stand up for your fundamnetal human health rights and demand from your lawmakers and elected officials that COVID-19 (and all vaccines) be voluntary and not mandatory. Please join us by taking action on the Stand For Health Freedom digital advocacy platform.

ACT NOW: Tell your governor and local legislators that COVID-19 vaccines must be voluntary!

2) There are two upcoming FDA advisory committee deadlines coming up for public comments ton the COVID-19 vaccines on Dec 10th and Dec. 17th. These will be livestreamed. Attend and make a comment!

Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee December 10, 2020 Meeting Announcement

https://www.fda.gov/advisory- committees/advisory-committee- calendar/vaccines-and-related- biological-products-advisory- committee-december-10-2020- meeting-announcement

Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee December 17, 2020 Meeting Announcement

https://www.fda.gov/advisory- committees/advisory-committee- calendar/vaccines-and-related- biological-products-advisory- committee-december-17-2020- meeting-announcement

© [Article Date] GreenMedInfo LLC. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of GreenMedInfo LLC. Want to learn more from GreenMedInfo? Sign up for the newsletter here //www.greenmedinfo.com/greenmed/newsletter.”

Green Med Info