4 thoughts on “Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects”
Galen, where you find this..! Has anyone found the “official” insert for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine yet?
If anyone does please post links, I’m sure the devil will be in there!
Hi Norm, scroll down to page 16, it’s where I found it:
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
.
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/covid-19-vaccine-bombshell-fda-documents-reveal-death-21-serious-conditions-as-possible-adverse-outcomes/277672
Thank you Ladies…! 🙂