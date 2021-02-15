COVID-19 vaccine trials to include participants as young as 6 months

ABC 13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — If you want the COVID-19 vaccine and aren’t in line to get it, there are still a number of vaccine trials- some involving kids.

Lakshy Patel is in the eighth grade and going to school virtually hasn’t been easy.

“The WiFi problems, so I really get stressed out. I really want to go back to school,” said Patel, who is also a vaccine trial participant.

Getting the vaccine could help him get back to school in person. It’s one reason Patel is participating in the Moderna trial for adolescents. It’s a two to one ratio of vaccine to placebo.

“I just want to be safe in this pandemic. My family wanted me to stay safe,” said Patel.

There are 100, 12 to 17-year-olds participating in the Moderna adolescent trial through Houston Fights COVID. There are more trials coming, and the groups are now seeking participants as young as six months old.

“In about 30 days, we’re going to start another trial that is six months to 17 years old, but that’s about 30 days away,” said Elizabeth Hoff, the executive director at DM Clinical.

While that trial is 30 days away, Hoff is encouraging people to sign up now. She’s expecting a lot of interest in trials for children.

Children weren’t a part of the initial large phase three trials so this is a big step in getting closer to getting kids vaccinated.

“The more that adolescents are getting vaccinated, the more that our schools can open more safely and that the teachers do feel [safer] and that the parents do feel [safer],” said Hoff.

From the young to our seniors, Houston Fights COVID-19 is calling on those 65 and older to participate in several trials.

“The seniors we’re asking for are people who want to give back to our grandkids and really are heroes,” said Hoff.

Participants can receive compensation. In addition to the trials going on, even more research is expected in the years to come.

“There are strains coming out of South Africa and the U.K. and Brazil so this virus, sadly, will be with us for a long time. These COVID vaccine trials will continue for years. So you’ll see the same companies doing different trials to test on different things, different age groups, different vital statistics,” said Hoff.

https://abc13.com/health/upcoming-vaccine-trials-to-include-6-month-old-babies/10331444/