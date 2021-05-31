Covid-19 Vaccines Lead to New Infections and Mortality: The Evidence is Overwhelming

Global Research – by Gérard Delépine

“And everywhere they have been followed by a dramatic rise in new infections and mortality for several weeks or months”

Dr Delépine carefully analyses the pre and post vaccine trends for 14 countries in major regions of the World.

The latest official figures for the European Union which are rarely acknowledged by the mainstream media indicate the following:

From late December 2020 to May 22, 2021:

12,184 deaths and 1,196,190 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots (Moderna, Pfizer-BionTech; AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen). Serious injuries are of the order of 604,744 (i.e more than 50% of total injuries) The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA gene-edited vaccine has resulted in the largest number of fatalities: Total reactions for its mRNA vaccine Tozinameran: 5,961 deaths and 452,779 injuries to 22/05/2021

While Pfizer has the largest numbers of deaths and injuries, the EU Commission has largely placed the blame on AstraZeneka.

Ironically, not only does Pfizer have a criminal record with the US Department of Justice for “fraudulent marketing”, the EU Commission has chosen Pfizer BioNTech as its “Reliable Partner” for the production of 1.8 billion doses over the next 3-4 years, in a contract which is currently under negotiation.

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, May 27, 2021

Two months ago, we tried to alert people to the paradoxical results of the covid19 vaccines by publishing the pre- and post-vaccination mortality curves for Israel and Great Britain which already showed that these vaccinations were followed by ‘a considerable increase in contamination and mortality lasting 6 to 8 weeks after the start of vaccination.

Since this period, vaccination campaigns have spread worldwide even to countries where covid was not present. And everywhere they have been followed by a dramatic rise in new infections and mortality for several weeks or months.

How many deaths and severe accidents will it take for executives, WHO, health agencies FDA, EMA among others, to look at the proven results of this experimental pseudo-vaccination in the real world and derive the results from it? consequences?

Reminder of the proven facts published by the WHO

We present below the epidemic curves of the most vaccinated countries as published by the WHO (with our comments in red).

ASIA

In Nepal, a country of 28 million inhabitants

The vaccination campaign, using the Chinese vaccine and the Indian Astra Zeneca, began at the end of January 2021. So far, after ten months of the epidemic, the country had 270,092 confirmed cases and 2017 deaths and the daily average of new cases s ‘amounted to 350.

Four months after vaccination began, the epidemic has exploded with a current average of 8,000 new cases daily. As of May 22, Nepal had 497,052 (+ 90%) confirmed cases and 6,024 deaths (+ 200%.)

