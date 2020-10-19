Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order

1. Medical doctors declare that the pandemic was planned

A group of over 500 medical doctors in Germany called ‘Doctors for Information’ made a shocking statement during a national press conference: (1)

‘The Corona panic is a play. It’s a scam. A swindle. It’s high time we understood that we’re in the midst of a global crime.’

This large group of medical experts publishes a medical newspaper on 500,000 copies every week, to inform the public about the massive misinformation in the mainstream media.

They also organize mass protests in Europe, like the one on August 29, 2020 where 12 million people signed up and several millions actually showed up.

Why do these 500+ medical doctors say the pandemic is a global crime? What do they know, that we don’t?

2. Hundreds of Spanish medical doctors say the pandemic is planned

In Spain a group of 600 medical doctors called ‘Doctors for Truth’, made a similar statement during a press conference.

