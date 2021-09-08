Covid passport for Mass with Pope Francis in Slovakia


So, in other words, you have to agree to agree with the murder of children for the "vaccines" and stretch out your arm for the murder of the world, and then also be rich enough to have a smart phone and internet data plan to be able to get the Vaccine Passport so as to go to Mass. Why you would murder children to go to Mass is rather… demonic.

7 thoughts on “Covid passport for Mass with Pope Francis in Slovakia

    1. “He’s bought the big lie”
      Are you really that f-king stupid? He’s one of the fathers of the lie.
      He didn’t buy it, he sold it.

  3. Funny, I don’t remember Jesus requiring a vaccine passport from the blind man or the leper or even from the woman who washed his feet with her tears and asked for forgiveness.

