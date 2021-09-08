So, in other words, you have to agree to agree with the murder of children for the “vaccines” and stretch out your arm for the murder of the world, and then also be rich enough to have a smart phone and internet data plan to be able to get the Vaccine Passport so as to go to Mass. Why you would murder children to go to Mass is rather… demonic.So, in other words, you have to agree to agree with the murder of children for the “vaccines” and stretch out your arm for the murder of the world, and then also be rich enough to have a smart phone and internet data plan to be able to get the Vaccine Passport so as to go to Mass. Why you would murder children to go to Mass is rather… demonic.
7 thoughts on “Covid passport for Mass with Pope Francis in Slovakia”
And be sure to wear a chastity belt. After all, what word to do hear @ 1:18?
I meant to say, what word do you hear @ 1:18? Grrr…
He’s bought the big lie. Hosea. My people die with lack of knowledge. Ignorance.
“He’s bought the big lie”
Are you really that f-king stupid? He’s one of the fathers of the lie.
He didn’t buy it, he sold it.
Funny, I don’t remember Jesus requiring a vaccine passport from the blind man or the leper or even from the woman who washed his feet with her tears and asked for forgiveness.
Fk the pope too!
Mass extermination passport. We know what this is! These men in dresses are as useless as the politicians.