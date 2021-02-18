HAPPENING NOW: COVID-19 positive patients are currently being transferred out of the Holiday Inn, in the heart of Melbourne, with garbage bags over their heads. @ChristineAhern #9News pic.twitter.com/4jQRLZ6GMI
— 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 15, 2021
Posted: February 18, 2021
Categories: Videos
One thought on “COVID positive patients being transferred with garbage bags on heads”
This is beyond humiliating.
Also, how do they know these folks are China positive? Did someone finally isolate the virus? Have they come up with a test that actually works?