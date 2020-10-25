Covid problem will NOT go away if only 50% of Americans take the vaccine says Fauci colleague at NIH

Mandatory vax is coming. You better believe it.

NIH Director Dr. Collins says if only half of Americans take a COVID vaccine, “we’re never going to get to that point of immunity across the population where COVID-19 goes away.”

