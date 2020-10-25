Mandatory vax is coming. You better believe it.
NIH Director Dr. Collins says if only half of Americans take a COVID vaccine, “we’re never going to get to that point of immunity across the population where COVID-19 goes away.”
NIH Director Dr. Collins says if only half of Americans take a COVID vaccine, “we’re never going to get to that point of immunity across the population where COVID-19 goes away.” pic.twitter.com/EYqAxIK79Y
— The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020
2 thoughts on “Covid problem will NOT go away if only 50% of Americans take the vaccine says Fauci colleague at NIH”
Yeah so? When are you going away you fkg douschebag?
Covid19 isn’t going to go away regardless of how many fools roll up their sleeves and take the toxic injection. It was designed as a bio-weapon to eliminate seniors (which the designers view as expensive, useless consumers of resources), and to assist in reducing the global population. The “vaccine” will facilitate in eliminating billions more worldwide. Anyone who doesn’t realize that World War III has already started is blind and will never see the reality.