Published July 21, 2021
A compilation of covid vaccine adverse reactions and testimonials.
As of 10th July 2021
US: 10,991 vaccine deaths | 9,274 permanently disabled | 463,456 injury reports
UK: 1,470 vaccine deaths | 317,025 injury reports
EU: 18,928 vaccine deaths | 1,823,219 injury reports
Subscribe for part 2 soon to come. Share this everywhere.
– – –
Government data sources:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992565/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print_-_DLP_02.06.2021.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/992564/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print_-_DLP_02.06.2021.pdf
Eudravigilance
Moderna: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+40983312
Pfizer: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+42325700
AZ: https://dap.ema.europa.eu/analytics/saw.dll?PortalPages&PortalPath=%2Fshared%2FPHV%20DAP%2F_portal%2FDAP&Action=Navigate&P0=1&P1=eq&P2=%22Line%20Listing%20Objects%22.%22Substance%20High%20Level%20Code%22&P3=1+40995439
One thought on “COVID Vaccine Adverse Reactions 2021”
Anyone who volunteers for these ‘vaccines’ is a BRAIN-DEAD, moronic, blithering idiot!!! Go play Russian Roulette on a daily basis, you’ll have better survival odds, and if you lose, it’s a quicker, less painful death!