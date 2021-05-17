COVID Vaccine Trials In Animals Were Stopped Because They Kept Dying, Revealed In Texas Senate Hearing

Great Game India

It was revealed recently during the Texas Senate Committee hearing that COVID-19 vaccine trials in animals were stopped because they kept dying.

This past week the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs took testimony from Texas physicians regarding mandatory vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas – the Senate Bill SB 1669: Stop Forced Vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas.

A shocking revelation was made during the course of the senate hearing that animal testing of COVID-19 vaccines were stopped because they kept dying.

Here is what was revealed during the hearing on May 6, 2021.

