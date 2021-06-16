Covid Vaccines are Toxic – Finnish MP

Henry Makow

On June 9, Ano Turtiainen, member of Parliament of Finland, warned about possible COVID vaccine genocide going on in Finland. He warned all members of the Finnish Parliament they may be guilty of several different crimes, the most serious of these may be even genocide.

“In violation of the Nuremberg Code, Finns have not been told that this is a human experiment…. So, now I ask you all: how many more people should die or get injured before we interrupt this killing of people?”

“Honorable Chairman, the committee’s report mentions a wide range of real challenges to Finland’s security. This report however omits a very serious challenge to the safety of Finland and Finns… I refer to these so-called COVID vaccines which have also divided our people in two; the awake and misguided.

You can never again plead ignorance about the risk to which Finnish citizens have been exposed. Finland is currently injecting its citizens with toxins disguised as COVID vaccines.

Listen carefully. None of these injected poisons disguised as COVID vaccines has a marketing licence in Finland but only a conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The terms of a conditional licence state that the authorization is conditional: “The available information must demonstrate that the benefits of the medical product outweigh its risks.”