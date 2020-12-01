COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” says Wyoming Medical Doctor and Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department

Dr. Igor Shepherd is a medical doctor/manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness Unit, and is on the Covid response team.

I was able to have a conversation with Dr. Shepherd after he did a talk for “Keep Colorado Free and Open” [recently].

Dr. Shepherd wrote to me, and I was able to get a copy of his important talk. He has taken great risk to do this talk about the horrors of this new ‘Covid-19’ vaccine, so I recommend that all watch and listen.

It is a fairly long talk and questions are answered at the end, but it is worth every minute of your time.

He calls them “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction.”

Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, and studied under the Strategic Rocket Force.

He is an expert today on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives,(CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness.

His view is that these vaccines are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons. He fully understands that the plan of depopulation and mandatory vaccinations will be at our doorstep very soon, and is shocked that the American people are so passive concerning this enemy takeover.

He believes that this fake pandemic is the means by which a communist global government will be ushered into existence; one that cannot be voted out.

I agree with this thinking, as this technocratic takeover and economic destruction will be communistic in nature.

UPDATE:

I just received some disturbing information from Dr. Igor Shepherd. It is a tragic shame, but certainly was expected.

Dr. Shepherd just received a call from the Wyoming State Deputy Director of Public Health concerning the video from his latest talk in Colorado that was featured on this website.

He has now been put on administrative leave, and a third party is doing an investigation on this matter. He believes that the Wyoming governor must have viewed his speech, thus starting the process to remove him from his position for telling the truth.

He told me that he could no longer remain silent in the face of this treasonous takeover of this nation. He is at peace with this, and regardless what happens, will continue his life and will tell the truth about this virus fraud.

This is just another attempt by the state to silence any willing to tell the truth, and expose this virus fraud for what it really is; the planned takeover of humanity.

