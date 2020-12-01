COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” says Wyoming Medical Doctor and Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department

Medical Kidnap – by Gary D. Barnett
Dr. Igor Shepherd is a medical doctor/manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness Unit, and is on the Covid response team.
I was able to have a conversation with Dr. Shepherd after he did a talk for “Keep Colorado Free and Open” [recently].
Dr. Shepherd wrote to me, and I was able to get a copy of his important talk. He has taken great risk to do this talk about the horrors of this new ‘Covid-19’ vaccine, so I recommend that all watch and listen.
It is a fairly long talk and questions are answered at the end, but it is worth every minute of your time.
He calls them “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction.”
Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, and studied under the Strategic Rocket Force.
He is an expert today on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives,(CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness.
His view is that these vaccines are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons. He fully understands that the plan of depopulation and mandatory vaccinations will be at our doorstep very soon, and is shocked that the American people are so passive concerning this enemy takeover.
He believes that this fake pandemic is the means by which a communist global government will be ushered into existence; one that cannot be voted out.
I agree with this thinking, as this technocratic takeover and economic destruction will be communistic in nature.
UPDATE:
I just received some disturbing information from Dr. Igor Shepherd. It is a tragic shame, but certainly was expected.
Dr. Shepherd just received a call from the Wyoming State Deputy Director of Public Health concerning the video from his latest talk in Colorado that was featured on this website.
He has now been put on administrative leave, and a third party is doing an investigation on this matter. He believes that the Wyoming governor must have viewed his speech, thus starting the process to remove him from his position for telling the truth.
He told me that he could no longer remain silent in the face of this treasonous takeover of this nation. He is at peace with this, and regardless what happens, will continue his life and will tell the truth about this virus fraud.
This is just another attempt by the state to silence any willing to tell the truth, and expose this virus fraud for what it really is; the planned takeover of humanity.
Copyright © 2020 GaryDBarnett.com
2 thoughts on “COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” says Wyoming Medical Doctor and Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department”
They’re getting fired left and right. Ultimately that’s a good thing, not only that they’re breaking from toxic institutions, but also that they are holding strong to their integrity. The middle class has been walking away for a while now, but today we are seeing more from the upper middle walking away. Will this unite them with the poor, the disadvantaged? It could be that the fight will/must transcend classism in order to join forces against a common enemy. I guess the lesson that is up right now is that being financially secure in not the same as being free. Snobs will be humbled.
.
Agreed. I think many of these doctors that are coming out, have and are decent human beings that have been going along with this system of “business as usual”, not truly understanding the nature of who and what it is that they have been working with.
These assaults and firings for speaking truth and real science back to the corrupt system is a great wake up, so, yes I certainly hope they stay strong and join the rest of us, along with Law Enforcement, Military folks and many authoritative agency people abound as we are forced to rebel; as is our duty to our nation, since our forefathers/mothers et al have failed to rise against this criminal global cabal, it ends with us.
I understand the fear, but live as a slave of any kind, no fkn ways.