Jun 9, 2020
Discarded personal protective equipment (PPE) is increasingly turning up on shorelines and the seabed, presenting a threat to wildlife Seascape is a series drawing attention to the dramatic changes taking place in our oceans, and the innovations under way to tackle them
One thought on “‘Covid waste’: disposable masks and latex gloves turn up on seabed”
Yeah, I know it’s The Guardian, but too bad they couldn’t just highlight the pollution-atrocity without validating the hoax. Any opportunity to foul up the waters, I guess. Pun intended.
