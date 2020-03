Covid19 Masterplan laid out in “Coronavirus” grid

The World Economic Forum, Strategic Intelligence Global has laid out a master plan for Covid19

https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications

Notice this plan is laid out in the shape of a coronavirus. Click the center buttons to see which items pertain to that issue.

This spirals layer by layer by layer………….