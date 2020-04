Cowboy-Up and Grow Balls ~ Rex Reviews





In the “robust contact tracing” grid of 2020, there will be nowhere to hide from “targeted quarantines”. If there was a way to escape or hide from it all, you would be wrong to do so. STAND UP AND SAY: I’M MAD AS HELL AND I’M NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! Quit hiding and speak your piece!