CPAC’s ‘Nazi Rune’ Stage Designed by a Liberal Company Which Has Worked for Biden, MSNBC.

National Pulse – by Natalie Winters

Despite Democrats and the mainstream media insisting the Conservative Political Action Conference designed its stage to resemble Nazi insignia, the company responsible for its creation revealed it “had no idea that the design resembled any symbol” and has worked for Joe Biden and MSNBC in the past.

The company – Design Foundry – told Forward it “had no idea that the design resembled any symbol, nor was there any intention to create something that did.”

“The designs, renderings, drawings, specifications, materials and other documents used or created as part of the proposal are owned by Design Foundry,” the contract reads.

The statement comes days after mainstream media outlets and left-wing Twitter activists slammed the conference for intentionally designing a stage to depict a Nazi rune, as outlets ran stories like “Nod or blunder? No CPAC 2021 apology for a stage shaped like a white supremacist symbol” and “CPAC veers into neo-Nazi fantasy: Was it deliberate? That hardly matters.”

The company, however, has worked with companies including MSNBC, Google, and the Biden Cancer Initiative.

Specifically, it provided similar services for the 2018 Biden Cancer Summit, which featured President Biden as a speaker, and the 70th anniversary of MSNBC’s Meet the Press in 2017, a 2017 summit for New America – an organization led by Obama administration alumni.

And of the $7,766.50 spent by Design Foundry workers on federal elections, just $140 – or 1.8 percent – went to Republican candidates.

See the pics here: https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/cpac-nazi-rune-stage-lie-falls-apart/