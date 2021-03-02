‘Crazed’ Antifa Mob Target Portland Businesses As ‘Defunded’ Police Stretched Thin

So much for President Biden’s call for “unity” as a mob of Antifa rioters (who as a reminder do not exist in reality as Biden previously noted that is “just an idea”) ran wild through the Pearl District of Portland on Saturday night, vandalizing buildings and spray painting anti-police messages.

Around 2100 PT Saturday night, Portland Police Bureau dispatched officers to the pearl District of town, home to shops, restaurants, bars, and residential living.

A statement released by police titled “Windows Broken During Pearl District Protest, Arrests Made” said the march lasted for two hours. Officers had to intervene when Antifa rioters began “destructive acts” on private property.

Portland Police announced this message over the loudspeaker to rioters:

“To those marching in the Pearl District: Officers have observed and community members have reported members of this group have damaged buildings in the Pearl District. Immediately stop participating in criminal behavior including damaging property. Failure to adhere to this order may subject perpetrators to detention, citation, arrest, or use of crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons. Immediately stop participating in criminal activity.”

Police were in short supply last night due to “multiple shooting incidents across the city.” A dwindling police force is no thanks to the social justice warriors in the Portland City Council, who defunded the police budget by $15 million, eliminating 84 positions.

Further, police have been restricted on the type of non-lethal weapons they can use. Tear gas is currently banned in the metro area. So while multiple shootings constrained officers – videos and images of the rioters, uploaded to Twitter last night, show numerous buildings vandalized, including a Chipotle, Starbucks, and Safeway.

Rioters can be heard smashing windows. Some tagged buildings with the acronym “ACAB,” which means: “all cops are bastards.”

