Creator of US BioWeapons Act Says Coronavirus is a Biological Warfare Weapon

Health and Money News

[Dr. Francis Boyle] has been making headlines recently concerning the coronavirus outbreak. [Dr.] Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law and is the man who drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for biological weapons convention known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, which was unanimously approved and signed into law. [Dr.] Boyle, thank you for taking the time to join me today. You are considered to be an expert on the topic and the man who wrote the book, so to speak… You have recently come out and stated that you believe the coronavirus outbreak, which the corporate media is saying originated from a food market in Wuhan, China, is actually man-made and originated from a bioweapons lab.

Health and Money News