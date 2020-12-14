Creepy Bill Gates Says “America First” Is Extreme Idea – Bars and Restaurants Should Close for Next 4 to 6 Months

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

This guy gets more creepy by the day.

Bill Gates joined Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday to discuss vaccinating the world.

During the discussion Gates said Trump’s “America First” policy of vaccinating US citizens first is an “extreme idea.”

Bill Gates: "It should be based on medical need — not wealth at all." pic.twitter.com/ESSBjWwkI1 — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2020

Gates went on to say the lockdowns should continue into 2022, with no bars or restaurants opening for the next six months.

Via

Bill Gates says lockdowns should continue well into 2022, with bars and restaurants shut down for the next six months. Reject this tyrant. pic.twitter.com/2AWaeEuRAd

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2020

Gateway Pundit