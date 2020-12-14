This guy gets more creepy by the day.
Bill Gates joined Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday to discuss vaccinating the world.
During the discussion Gates said Trump’s “America First” policy of vaccinating US citizens first is an “extreme idea.”
Bill Gates: "It should be based on medical need — not wealth at all." pic.twitter.com/ESSBjWwkI1
— The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2020
Gates went on to say the lockdowns should continue into 2022, with no bars or restaurants opening for the next six months.
Bill Gates says lockdowns should continue well into 2022, with bars and restaurants shut down for the next six months. Reject this tyrant. pic.twitter.com/2AWaeEuRAd
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2020
3 thoughts on “Creepy Bill Gates Says “America First” Is Extreme Idea – Bars and Restaurants Should Close for Next 4 to 6 Months”
You can just sense/see how they’re scrambling, using their time to put their commie money system in place, along with their army of obedient robots they are creating/inoculating. That our numbers have grown so much must scare them to death. I keep hearing it said, especially here at The Trenches, “Make them afraid of us.”
.
the only thing that needs to close is his fcken mouth
Notice how he keeps looking to the left. He has a tell. A nervous lying tick.