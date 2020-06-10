Creepy Proposal: Government’s Plans to “Track” COVID-19 at Schools

SHTF Plan – by Mac Slavo

Parents who are chomping at the bit to get the schools reopened in the fall are in for a big surprise. If they do want their child to back to a public school, it will, first of all, look more like a prison than it did before. The government wants beacons on every child so they can be tracked at all times- to prevent COVID-19, of course.

When it comes to being overly disturbing, the government has proven it knows no bounds. After all of the evidence the coronavirus is not nearly as deadly as they told us, nor are asymptomatic carriers likely to spread it, they still want to track and monitor and control every tiny aspect of even a child’s life.

When students return to school in New Albany, Ohio, in August, they’ll be carefully watched as they wander through red-brick buildings and across well-kept lawns—and not only by teachers. The school district, with five schools and 4,800 students, plans to test a system that would require each student to wear an electronic beacon to track their location to within a few feet throughout the day. It will record where students sit in each classroom, show who they meet and talk to, and reveal how they gather in groups. The hope is such technology could prevent or minimize an outbreak of Covid-19, the deadly respiratory disease at the center of a global pandemic. Many plan to proceed gradually and carefully while keeping kids spread out as much as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for reopening schools recommend staggered schedules that allow for smaller classes, opening windows to provide more air circulation, avoiding sharing books and computers, regular cleaning of buses and classes, and requiring masks and handwashing. Many see some form of distance learning continuing through next year. –Wired

Before this horrific announcement about how they intend to treat our children, many parents had already said there’s no way they will send their child back to a government school. In fact, 40% of parents intend to homeschool their children next year according to one survey that was conducted about a month ago. Some parents fear another coronavirus outbreak, but some have found out that is isn’t so bad to actually teach your children morals and ethics instead of how to blindly obey orders.

Homeschooling is a big problem for governments, as children who are educated at home often come to the conclusion that the state is an unnecessary impedance on human life and intolerable. Homeschooling has been on the rise already, and this could be a huge problem for all public schools. People are figuring out that they don’t need the state to educate indoctrinate their children.

If you thought schools were becoming indoctrination camps and resembled prisons more and more, you aren’t the only one. Parents have noticed and many are opting out of the system.

SHTF Plan