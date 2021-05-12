Criminal FDA Authorizes Emergency Use for Pfizer’s mRNA Injections on 12-15 Year-olds – Up to State Governors to Save the Nation’s Children

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

As expected, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s experimental COVID mRNA shots to be injected into children between the ages of 12 and 15 today.

The FDA is a criminal organization comprised of medical professionals with ties to Big Pharma who are serving the pharmaceutical industry, and not the public.

None of the COVID-19 injections given emergency use authorization were done so legally. Many scientists and doctors have protested, and even filed official complaints against the FDA, because there are already effective treatments for COVID-19, making an emergency use authorization unnecessary.

In addition, the current injections for COVID-19 do not meet the legal definition of a “vaccine,” but are an entirely new class of injections that inject an operating system into your body and works directly with your DNA. See:

Many young people aged 16 to their early 20s have already died and been seriously injured following the Pfizer injections, and we have covered their stories here on Health Impact News.

There is a eugenic agenda here to reduce the world’s population, and for those young girls in the 12 to 15 year age range whose parents allow them to get this experimental injection, most if not all of them will probably become infertile and never be able to bear children, if they survive the shots.

Governors Need to Reject the FDA Guidance in Their States and Refuse to Allow Children to Receive Experimental Injections that Violate the Nuremburg Code

It is one thing to offer experimental injections to a willing adult population who voluntarily choose to be part of an experimental drug trial, but it is another thing to inject children who are too young to make an informed consent decision.

Parents uneducated about how dangerous these shots are put the lives of their children at risk, and the hundreds of thousands of children across the nation in foster care custody will have no choice in most situations but to be forced to receive these shots.

Governors can stop this at the State level, and refuse to adopt the FDA Guidelines.

Devvy Kidd, writing for News with Views, is encouraging the public to write to their Governors and put pressure on them to stop the experimental COVID shots in their states.

Governors must stop all COVID-19 shots because if they don’t, more Americans are going to die or end up permanently disabled. Two years from now we will see the number of Americans with severe health problems from those shots skyrocket which I covered in my April 7, 2021 column, COVID “Vaccines” and Auto Immune Diseases. Below is my new letter to our GOP governor, Greg Abbott. I hope you will take the time to do the same with your governor regardless of whether he/she is a Republican or Democrat. Here is the one I sent him April 28, 2021. ADDENDUM H is a new FOIA request to the CDC. ADDENDUM I lists other information everyone needs to see; you can print it two-sided. Make sure those addendums get included in the letter to your governor. As I’ve written before, time is of the essence. We must give governors and lawmakers as much credible, proven scientific information as possible. One or two sentences won’t get any attention. I feel confident in saying most of the them have no idea what’s going on. I can guarantee you their staffs are reading these letters. Just copy and paste and tailor to your state. We have to put the heat on governors to stop vaccinations. (Full article.)

Health Impact News