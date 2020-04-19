Crowd in Texas chants ‘fire Fauci’ as thousands across the country protest stay at home orders

Daily Mail

Protestors at an anti-lockdown rally in Texas yelled ‘fire Fauci’ in a targeted chant against President Trump’s top medical advisor, as thousands of Americans defied stay-at-home and social distancing orders at rallies.

Meanwhile, anti-Trump activists launched counter-protests outside of the president’s properties and laid body bags on the ground.

Hundreds of protestors gathered at the capitol building in Austin on Saturday to fight the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders. The Texas protest was organized by Owen Shroyer and attended by Alex Jones from Infowars.

Cell phone footage from the protest showed people hoisting Trump 2020 flags and anti-lockdown signs into the air while calling for the dismissal of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top immunologist and infectious disease expert.

Since the global disease was first detected in Washington state, Dr. Fauci has become a leading public health expert in President Trump’s coronavirus response.

See pics and videos and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8232457/Woman-organized-anti-lockdown-rally-New-Jersey-arrested-violating-stay-home-orders.html