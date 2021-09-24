Cryptocurrency Mining Company to Build in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown will soon be home to a new cryptocurrency mining company.

The Jamestown Chamber of Commerce is set to hold a groundbreaking for Applied Blockchain Inc. on Highway 20 north of the city.

“Applied Blockchain Inc. has partnered with GMR and Sparkpool to leverage knowledge, expertise, and resources to be one of the most effective miners in the world,” the Jamestown Chamber states.

Cryptocurrency mining, or cryptomining, is a process in which transactions for various forms of cryptocurrency are verified and added to the blockchain digital ledger.

The groundbreaking will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 14th at 27th St SE and 26th Ave SE.

