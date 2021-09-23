Cuba vaccinates children as young as 2 in strategy to reopen schools, economy

CNN

Havana, Cuba (CNN) The Cuban children sat in a Havana hospital watching a brightly painted clown perform his earsplitting act. They were not there for the performance, but were waiting their turn to receive one of Cuba’s homegrown Covid vaccines.

In September, Cuba became the first country in the world to begin the mass vaccination of kids as young as age 2 against Covid-19.

While the coronavirus vaccines aren’t mandatory, parents and children have been filling clinics, hospitals and even converted schools to get the shot for their kids.

“I am relieved,” Laura Tijeras said just minutes after her 4-year-old daughter Anisol got the first dose of Cuba’s home-grown Soberana, or Sovereign, vaccine. “A lot of people are still getting sick and with the vaccine. We are more protected.”

During a single day at a policlínico in Havana, where CNN and other media were invited to film the vaccinations, more than 230 children ages 3 to 5 were vaccinated, the clinic’s administrator said.

To put kids at ease, doctors and nurses wore Mickey Mouse ears above their uniforms and brought in a clown with a speaker system to perform for them at full volume. Like adults receiving vaccinations, children in Cuba will require three shots before they are considered fully vaccinated. With the arrival of the Delta variant in Cuba, cases among children have skyrocketed. “It’s alarming the numbers of infections of the new coronavirus that have occurred in Cuba in the last few months in the pediatric population,” wrote Cuban Health Minister Jose Portal Miranda in an article on the government Cubadebate website in September.

