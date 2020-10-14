This was stunning.
Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted to Jewish leaders in New York State that the government’s coronavirus initiatives are not based on science but were based out of fear.”
This was quite an admission after Cuomo and his commie sidekick Bill DeBlasio destroyed the economy and claimed it was because of “science.”
Leaked audio of of Governor Cuomo admitting the new COVID lockdowns in New York (targeting Orthodox Jews only) is not based on any science or medical expertise, but rather in his words is a “fear based response.”
Via Reagan Battalion:
https://twitter.com/ReaganBattalion/status/1316222568177827842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1316222568177827842%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F10%2Fkiller-cuomo-admits-call-jewish-leaders-coronavirus-initiatives-not-based-science-based-fear-audio%2F
2 thoughts on “Cuomo Admits in Call with Jewish Leaders: Coronavirus “Initiatives Are Not Based on Science but Are Based Out of Fear””
and then makes bank on that fear….despicable
Its weird that he says they don’t have the resources to test individual schools, but they have the resources to tell everyone in the state to get tested, lockdown and fine people, have lines around the block for “testing”, but can’t test an individual school based on reported cases. Weird huh? And so in our faces, like, deal with it subject.