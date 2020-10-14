Cuomo Admits in Call with Jewish Leaders: Coronavirus “Initiatives Are Not Based on Science but Are Based Out of Fear”

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

This was stunning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted to Jewish leaders in New York State that the government’s coronavirus initiatives are not based on science but were based out of fear.”

This was quite an admission after Cuomo and his commie sidekick Bill DeBlasio destroyed the economy and claimed it was because of “science.”

Leaked audio of of Governor Cuomo admitting the new COVID lockdowns in New York (targeting Orthodox Jews only) is not based on any science or medical expertise, but rather in his words is a “fear based response.”

Via Reagan Battalion:

