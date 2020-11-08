Cyber Election Fraud Expert Investigator Russell Ramsland Explains Exactly How the Nov. 3 Election Was Stolen From Trump

Educate Yourself

Russell Ramsland, co-founder of Allied Security Operations (https://asog.us/)

The creation of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) in 2002 under the Bush-2 Crime Regime removed from the American people any and all resemblance of honest and secure elections in America. The entire election process went cyber with no standards of security or transparency installed to ensure and guarantee election non-tampering. All of our assumed ‘secure’ election results are handled by private contractors outside of the United States that we have ZERO control or oversight over.



This presentation will blow your mind. You need to listen to it 4 or 5 times until every element that Russell is reviewing fully sinks in.

Download the video and the MP3 audio file

Download this video (R. click screen, ‘Save Video as’)

https://tinyurl.com/yyhkbs38

Download the MP3 Audio of this Interview

https://tinyurl.com/y3m3poxb

L. Todd Wood introduces Russell Ramsland in this Nov. 5 2020 Interview

Educate Yourself